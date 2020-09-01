Glo Offers More Value, Longer Validity With Mega Date Plans

Telecommunication service provider, Globacom, has introduced a new data package known as Glo Mega Data, to satisfy the cravings of individuals and businesses which require heavy data to carry out their activities.

According to the telecoms giant, the new plans are meant for Home Broadband users such as Small Office Home Office (SOHO) and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) subscribers who have the need for huge data benefits with longer validity periods.

Globacom explained in a press statement released in Lagos that the Glo Mega Data plans are from N30,000 to N100,000, while validity ranges from 30 days to 365 days.

The N30,000 plan avails the subscriber 225GB with a validity of 30 days while the N36,000 plan gives 300GB and also has 30 days’ validity. The N50,000 plan gives 425GB and is valid for 90 days, while the N60,000 pack gives 525GB of data valid for 120 days.

In the same vein, a N75,000 plan gives 675GB with 120 days’ validity just as the N100,000 plan gives the subscriber a whopping 1terabyte of data valid for one full year.

The company explained that another exciting feature of the Mega Data packs is that they could be used on any compatible device such as handsets, modems and routers.

Customers can subscribe to their preferred plans by dialing *777# for plan menu and selecting “Super Mega Plans” and then choosing the plan of choice. The plans can also be purchased at https://www.gloworld.com/ng/personal/data/data-plans/

The network noted, “With the Covid-19 situation, millions of people rely on the internet to work or study from home, carry out most business and social transactions, hold meetings, seminars, religious worships, among other activities. We have introduced this package to cater to such heavy data users.

“These fantastic data plans are available for both existing and new Glo subscribers. The plans are auto-renewable and can be gifted or shared with others on the Glo network as the subscriber desires”, Globacom added.