“Give yourself enough respect to walk away from someone who doesn’t see your worth” – Ozo’s sister writes after Ozo ignored Nengi

Ugy Chukwu, sister to evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozoemena Chukwu has penned down an advice to fans on Instagram.

The beautiful lady who recently tied the knot with her lover, advised her fans to learn to walk away from anyone who doesn’t appreciate them.

This comes shortly after Nengi burst into tears last night following Ozo’s cold reaction towards her at the final Saturday party.

Nengi who was expecting a grand reception from Ozo was shocked to see him ignore her throughout the entire time the party lasted.

Reacting, Ozo’s sister wrote;

“Give yourself enough respect to walk away from someone who doesn’t see your worth”.