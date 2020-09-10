Gifty Powers shares an inside secret on how one can make billions as a BBNaija housemate

Big Brother Naija 2017 star, Gifty Powers, recently took to her social media page to share an inside secret on how one can make billions as a BBNaija housemate.

Her post on her Instastory reads ;

Tips in acquiring Billions in your account :

Do something against the BBN rule.

get disqualified

act pity.

Cry in front of the camera.

Accept your mistakes and apologize to all the housemates and the viewers watching.

Lastly, say Jehovah is in control.

Do all these and you will see ”America wonder” happening in your bank account as a disqualified housemate.

I’m thinking, kpe… that’s the trend now ni.