Ghanaians excited following the official launching of Big Brethren Ghana, Media users react (Photos)

Ghanaians are excited and now licensed with the launch of Big Brethren Ghana, said to be the country’s version of Big Brother.

Some photos from the reality show which were shared online caused an uproar as some of the housemates were spotted sleeping in an overcrowded and dirty room.

Some Ghanaians expressed their anger against organizers of the show for “disgracing the country”, as they fear they might get trolled just like Big Brother Cameroon.

Here are some of the photos and reactions to it below;