Genevieve Nnaji Rocks ‘Razor Blade’ Shades

Amaka Odozi
Genevieve Nnaji
Popular Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji caught the attention of her fans after she posted a photo of herself via Instagram.

In the photo, the movie star, who often goes bare-faced, rocked a pair of sunglasses that looks like a razor blade.

The gorgeous actress, whose style is laid back yet fashion-forward, also donned a black top along with a head-warmer as she struck a pose with one hand on her head.

Nnaji’s acting career took off at the age of 19 after she starred in a movie titled ‘Most Wanted’.

See her post below:

