Generator explosion causes the death of a 300 Level student of University of Calabar

A generator explosion has caused the death of a 300 Level student of the University of Calabar, Umo Aniekpeno.

It was gathered that she was burnt to death after the generator exploded in Calabar, Cross River State capital at her parents’ house at the weekend.

She was a student of the department of Human Anatomy, faculty of Basics Medical Sciences.

A classmate, Miracle Ebube, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, September 19, described the deceased as a dedicated student.

“I waited patiently to see myself wake from this horrible dream but it’s dawned on me that you’re gone for real, Annie. This makes life more scary as the fear of this gripped me. Annie was so reserved. So dedicated to studies. A great medic, full. Annie, this was not the plan,”

”Lying there lifeless was never the dream. This was supposed to be congratulations in few years to come, not this heartbreaking verse we all are typing below “RIP”. Not after all the struggle we’ve passed through right from our 1st year in Medical College. I can’t believe I’m really saying goodbye.

”Memories of you keep flooding my mind as I wonder if this truly happened to you. Never knew that, that was going be my last seeing you. Never knew that conversation was going to be my last with you. We never always have things we wished for. I can only wish you perfect rest in the arms of the Almighty. I will forever miss you, Annie. Anatomy year 3 will forever miss you. Rest in peace Great soul.” She wrote.