Gedoni welcomes fiancée, Khafi as she arrives Nigeria after spending six months in London (video)

Reality star and ex contestant of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Khafi Kareem has returned to Nigeria after spending six months in London.

The ex-Metropolitan police officer was welcomed by her fiance and fellow ex-housemate, Gedoni who was waiting at the Lagos International Airport, September 15.

A video shared on micro-blogging platform, Twitter shows Gedoni handing her a bouquet of flowers as they hugged and kissed in the airport parking lot.

The couple got engaged on December 25 2019, while on their vacation in Cape Verde.