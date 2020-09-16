Gedoni welcomes fiancée, Khafi as she arrives Nigeria after spending six months in London (video)

By
Information Nigeria
-

Reality star and ex contestant of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season, Khafi Kareem has returned to Nigeria after spending six months in London.

The ex-Metropolitan police officer was welcomed by her fiance and fellow ex-housemate, Gedoni who was waiting at the Lagos International Airport, September 15.

A video shared on micro-blogging platform, Twitter shows Gedoni handing her a bouquet of flowers as they hugged and kissed in the airport parking lot.

The couple got engaged on December 25 2019, while on their vacation in Cape Verde.

