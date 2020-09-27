Gbajabiamila In Last Ditch Effort To Avert Labour Strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The meeting held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Sunday.

The meeting is believed to be an attempt to negotiate an amicable solution to the impasse between Organised Labour and the Federal Government over the increase in electricity tariff and the removal of petrol subsidy.

The NLC is threatening to embark on a nationwide strike on Monday 28th of September over the hike in the prices of petrol and electricity.

Present at the meeting was the President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba; President TUC, Quadri Olaleye, NLC Secretary-General, Emma Ugboaja, Chairman of the House Committee on Labour, Mohammed Wudil, and Deputy House Leader, Peter Akpatason,

Gbajabiamila expressed that shutting down economic activities through a debilitating strike will hurt more citizens the Organised Labour is seeking to protect.

He said there could be a different way to arrive at the same result as the legislature and Labour are on the same page, pleading for more time.