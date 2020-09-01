Funke Akindele Ushers In New Month With Beautiful Photos

Nollywood star, Funke Akindele-Bello posted a couple of beautiful photos via Instagram on Tuesday to usher in the month of September.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress celebrated her marriage anniversary and her birthday in the month of August.

Stepping into the new month, Akindele-Bello released new photos with a caption which reads;

“Here’s wishing all my friends,family and fans a happy new month. I pray we all have reasons to dance and be happy in this month of September.”

See her full post below: