Funke Akindele Praises Timini Egbuson’s Acting Amidst Cheating Scandal

Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has taken to Instagram to shower encomiums on actor, Timini Egbuson. According to her, he is a good actor and she would like to see more of his works.

She shared a picture of the actor with the caption:

“#watchtimini His movies are dope mhen!! Heading to Netflix to watch more of his works @_timini”

The AMVCA Best Actor of 2020 winner posted Akindele-Bello’s post on his Instagram story with the reply that reads:

“Bless mama”

Information Nigeria reported that Timini’s girlfriend and alleged side chic clashed over the fact that the actor was not being honest about his escapades.

See the Instagram post below: