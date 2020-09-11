Funke Akindele Celebrates Mo Abudu On Her 56th Birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele took to her Instagram page on Friday to celebrate the founder of Ebony Life TV, Mo Abudu as she clocked 56.

The actress posted a couple of fun memories of them along with a birthday message which reads;

“Aunty Mo!! You are such a wonderful person. Thank you for always inspiring me to be a better person and pushing me out of my comfort zone to reach new heights.

Happy birthday Ma. Wishing you many more healthy years on earth.

Love you so much. @moabudu”

