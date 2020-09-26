Frustrated graduate burns all his certificates due over inability to secure a job

A young graduate from Katsina state identified as Usman Abubakar, has reportedly burnt all his certificates including National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) University degree, WAEC.

According to reports on various Hausa Facebook pages, the frustrated young man tore all the certificates and set them ablaze because he was unable to secure a job since graduation.

He gathered the certificates, tore them to pieces first, then set them on fire. See photos below…

Usman is not the first Nigerian graduate to do this, recall that in 2019, a graduate burnt all his certificates, saying school is the biggest scam in the world.

In a video shared online, he was seen burning all his school certificates from Junior High School to the University level.

According to him, going to school and acquiring all the certificates does not guarantee success, based on his own experience.