FRSC Dismisses 8 Personnel, Punishes 20

The Board of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has granted approval for the punishment of 28 guilty officers.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), ACM Bisi Kazeem, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the action was part of the organised effort to get rid of undisciplined and corrupt elements.

He said that the officers had allegedly been found culpable for offenses ranging from desertion, forgery, number plate racketeering, bribery, scandalous behaviour, drivers’ license racketeering, and patrol misconduct.

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of FRSC commended some other officers for exemplary conduct.

“Since the inception of the leadership of Dr Boboye Oyeyemi as the Corps Marshal, FRSC has entrenched discipline among its personnel and continually clamp down on corrupt elements.

“While a reasonable number of staff have received different punishments for misconducts, many others have equally been commended and appreciated for disciplined and exemplary conducts.’’