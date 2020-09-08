From email to the altar: Interesting email exchange between a Nigerian man & a woman that led to them getting married

A Nigerian couple, identified as Olawumi Adewale and Tobi, who started dating after the man sent a creative and unconventional email in an attempt to woo the lady, have gotten married.

Tobi met Olawumi and had a special liking for her, so he decided to ask her out via email. He sent an application letter to be her “Best Paddy” via email and highlighted his best qualities. He requested for a response before he would also highlight the qualities which attracted him to her.

The lady found his email funny and accepted to continue the conversation.

Apparently, the little seed that was sown via the email has blossomed, as the duo have taken it to the altar and exchanged wedding vows.

See the email exchange below: