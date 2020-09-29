Fraud Saga: ‘Your Apology Is An Epistle Laced With Pride’ – Mike Ezuruonye Slams Kunle Afolayan

Popular Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye has refused to accept the apology tendered by filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

Information Nigeria recalls the actor had called out Afolayan over the weekend after the latter shared a screenshot of a message he received from an Instagram user in which she claimed Ezuruonye was fond of scamming women and lying about it.

The actor blasted the filmmaker and he accused the latter of being a tribalist.

To this, Afolayan apologized to Ezuruonye and he denied his accusation.

Unfortunately, the actor rejected the apology as he mentioned that it is an epistle laced with pride.

In his words;

“A sincere Apology has Three Parts

I’m sorry

It’s my fault

What can we do to make this work

NOT an EPISTLE with Very UNDERLINED PRIDE”

See his tweet below: