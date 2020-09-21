Former Governor, Ayo Fayose Loses Sister

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has lost his elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji to the cold hands of death on Monday after a brief illness.

The former Governor of Ekiti State took to his official Twitter handle to announce the passing of his immediate elder sister.

Also Read: PDP Crisis: Ignore Fayose’s Threat, Olujimi Tells Makinde

He wrote on his Twitter handle:

“On behalf of my family, I announce the death of my immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji. She died today, after a brief illness.

We are pained by your departure but consoled by the God-fearing and exemplary life that you lived. May the soul of Sister Moji rest in peace.”