Former Gov Of Delta, Uduaghan Rejoins PDP

Former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The ex-governor formally received his PDP membership card at his unit in Ward 6, Abigborodo, in Warri North council area of the State.

Also Read: Edo Election: Buhari, PDP Governors Congratulate Obaseki

Addressing the crowd on Monday, the former Governor stated that he “only stepped out to see for a few days to see what was out there and I have come back to strengthen the party. Today, I have come to reactivate my membership card. I have picked it up.”

Uduaghan was Governor of Delta State between 2007-2015 under the platform of PDP before joining the APC in 2018.