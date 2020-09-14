Flood: Prepare For Emergency Response, FG Tells States

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, has called on states to be proactive in addressing forecasts on heavy rainfall and flooding.

She gave the advice in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, in Abuja.

In the statement, the Minister expressed that all states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are going to witness heavy rainfall and flooding.

She called on the State Governments to activate all plans and measures against the prediction.

She urged State Emergency Management Agencies, local government authorities, and other response agencies to put in place precautionary actions, by carrying out public enlightenment and ensuring the dredging of river channels.

Farouq urged the states to identify high grounds for use as camps, for the evacuation of possible Internally Displaced Persons and to shelter evacuated communities.