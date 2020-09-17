FG Will Get Justice For Nigerian Traders In Ghana – Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that the federal government would give Nigerian traders in Ghana the justice they deserve.

Osinbajo gave the assurance on Tuesday evening during a meeting with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana.

He expressed that their well-being was the federal government’s concern.

Recall that recently the Ghanaian authority’s recent decision to shut down Nigerian businesses in the country following their inability to pay the unwarranted $1 million slammed on them led to threats from Nigeria’s government.

The vice-president’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, expressed that the meeting focused on the challenges facing Nigerians living in Ghana and the recent shutting down of Nigerian businesses in Ghana.