FG, US Meet Over Visa Ban

The recent diplomatic row between the United States of America and Nigeria has led to a meeting between the two countries.

Recall that on Tuesday, the US placed a visa ban on some categories of Nigerians.

The meeting, which is ongoing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is expected to provide the country the opportunity to brief the US government on steps taken so far to resolve the issues.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, and other senior officials are reportedly present at the meeting which is headed by the Permanent Secretary, MFA, Amb. Mustapha Sulaiman, while the American side is headed by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard.