FG Suspends Electricity Tariff Hike

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed the suspension of the September 1, 2020 hike in electricity tariffs for 14 days.

This is in line with the agreement reached between the federal government and the organised labour.

Recall that Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the federal government had reached a truce on Sunday night to suspend the hike in electricity tariffs for 14 days.

The suspension order No. NERC/209/2020 dated September 28 was signed by the Chairman of the commission, James Momoh, and the Commissioner for Legal, Licensing, and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

The commission said the suspension order would last between September 28 and October 11 when it shall cease to have effect.