FG Shifts Talks With NLC, TUC, Others To Tuesday

The meeting between the Federal Government organised labour and the civil rights groups on the recent hike in fuel price and electricity tariffs have been scheduled to hold on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recall that InformationNG reported that the meeting was originally between the unions and the federal government was supposed to hold on Saturday, 12th of September.

However, according to reports, the meeting didn’t hold and it was rescheduled to enable as many interest groups as possible to take part in it.

Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan confirmed the development to newsmen.

He said the meeting will come up at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.