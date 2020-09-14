FG Says JOHESU Strike Unnecessary, Illegal

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has described the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) strike as unnecessary, ill-timed, and illegal.

Recall that on Sunday morning, the union commenced a 7-day nationwide strike to press home its demands.

Reacting to this development, Ngige expressed that the Federal Government had directed that the various unions in the health sector operating under the umbrella of JOHESU not to go ahead with the strike.

He expressed this in a statement signed by Mr. Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press, and Public Relations, in the ministry, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, going ahead with the action would be illegal as it is in clear breach of the ILO Principles and Conventions on Strike and Section 18 of the Trades Disputes Act, Cap T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“Parties in disputes are expected not to arm-twist, intimidate or foist helplessness on the other party while negotiations are ongoing as per Sections 8 and 18 the of Trade Dispute Act (TDA) 2004, Ngige said.

Ngige urged the health workers to consider the status of their patients by proceeding on the illegal strike.