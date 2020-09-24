FG Puts Presidential Aircraft Up For Sale

Hawker 4000, with the registration number 5N-FGX/: RC 066, one of the aircrafts in the Presidential Fleet, has been put up for sale by the federal government.

This was reportedly made known in a paid newspaper advertorial in one of the national dailies, on Wednesday.

The advert reportedly announced the plans to have the aircraft sold out to ready buyers.

The aircraft according to available details on the brand, was purchased in 2011 at around $22.91 million.

The aircraft was one of the 10 in the fleet as at the time President Muhammadu Buhari took over office in 2015.

This is reportedly the third presidential aircraft that would be sold under the current administration.