FG Orders Schools To Conduct Weekly COVID-19 Assessment

As schools prepare to reopen across the country, the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has released fresh guidelines on coronavirus (COVID-19) for schools to adhere to.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Head, Department of Surveillance and Epidemiology, Elsie Ilori announced this on Thursday in Abuja at the joint PTF briefing on COVID-19.

The agency stated that schools had been directed to conduct COVID-19 risk assessment every week.

The agency also stated that local governments and states are to conduct monthly and quarterly COVID-19 risk assessment in schools respectively.

NCDC stated that the risk assessment will determine schools’ level of compliance with safety protocols.

The agency stated that part of its responsibility was to work with all relevant stakeholders to strengthen the country’s capacity for early detection and response to COVID-19 cases.