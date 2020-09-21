FG opens online portal for Nigerians to access N75bn survival fund

The federal government of Nigeria has released the schedule for categories of eligible businesses as the portal for the registration of prospective beneficiaries for the survival fund opens on Monday, September 21.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the Project Delivery Office stated that the portal which opens at 10pm, will have educational institutions as the first category of beneficiaries to register.

The statement said: “Nigerians interested in the Payroll Support scheme are to note that the site for registration will be open from 10 pm Monday, September 21, 2020.

“In order to ensure a seamless registration process, the Project Delivery Office (PDO) has designed a registration schedule.

“Registration for Payroll Support will start with educational institutions on Monday and will be followed with businesses in the hospitality industry on Friday, September 25 beginning from 12 A.M.

“The portal will also be open to other categories of small businesses from 12 A.M., on Monday, September 28, 2020.”

The PDO office therefore urged business owners interested in benefiting from the fund to take note of the schedule and also log on to www.survivalfund.ng to register for the payroll support initiative.

FG had on Thursday, Sept. 10 flagged-off two schemes to cushion the effects of COVID-19 and save over 100,000 small businesses in the country.

The schemes namely: National Survival Fund and the Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus Schemes are under the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) of the Buhari administration.