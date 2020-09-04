FG Okays Reopening Of Cinemas, Gyms And Parks

The federal government of Nigeria has okayed the reopening of cinemas, gyms, and parks across the country as the gradual reopening of the country continues.

This is coming following calls from players in this sector for the government to lift the restrictions placed on the sector.

Dr. Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 made this known during the daily briefing on Thursday.

Aliyu pointed out that amusement parks, gyms, and cinemas could only open at half capacity.

He, however, pointed out that bars and nightclubs are to remain closed till further notice and that only outdoor events centres can open for service.