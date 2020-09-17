FG Launches Central Database For Recovered Stolen Assets

Less than a day after approving the establishment of a new anti-corruption agency, the Federal Government has launched a central database for the management of recovered assets.

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami led the launching on Thursday, in Abuja.

At the event, Malami who doubles as the Attorney General of the Federation expressed that all recovered assets by the Federal Government are now tied to specific projects.

The launch was witnessed by officials from government agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

This central database is coming 9 months after the AGF told newsmen about the idea.

Also speaking at the event was ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye who called for the digitisation and integration of all anti-corruption agencies.