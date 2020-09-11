FG, JOHESU Meeting Inconclusive, Union To Meet Sept 12

The meeting between the federal government and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to avoid the impending September 13 nationwide strike of health workers ended inconclusively.

Recall that health workers on Monday issued a final warning to the federal government, threatening to embark on industrial action on September 13.

The government delegation sought an affirmative response of strike suspension from the union.

However, the labour leaders insisted they must convene the National Executive Council meeting before a decision could be taken.

The union declined to sign the drafted Memorandum of Understanding, insisting it will take it to its members for their final position.

The negotiation meeting between the FG and union is set to reconvene on the 12th of September.