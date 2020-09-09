FG Has Done Enough For The Health Sector -Ngige

Minister for Labour and productivity, Chris Ngige has expressed that the federal government has done enough for health workers not to go on strike.

The Minister threatened that the government may repeal the law establishing the Residency Training in the country.

The Minister expressed that Nigeria is the highest paying country of its health workers in Africa.

Also Read: FG Disburses N20bn As COVID-19 Allowance To Health Workers

He made this known during his opening remarks at a conciliatory meeting between the federal government and striking resident doctors in Abuja on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the Minister reiterated FG’s commitment to the development of the health sectors and welfare of health workers.

The Minister accused the resident doctors of acting a script to rubbish the administration.