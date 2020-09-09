FG Disburses N20bn As COVID-19 Allowance To Health Workers

Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has revealed that the federal government has disbursed N20 billion as COVID-19 allowance to health workers.

The Minister made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

This is coming following the recent industrial action of resident doctors in the nation and threat by health workers to go on strike.

The Minister explained that the Federal Government had to stop the payment of hazard allowance to the health workers because of renegotiation with them.

He expressed that the allowances for April and May have been paid in full, while June has been paid partially due to the economic situation of the country.