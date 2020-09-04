FG Approves Phased Reopening Of Schools

The federal government has given a nod of approval for the reopening of schools and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps across the country.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu made this known during the daily briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

“For educational institutions which include daycare, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Educational institutions should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase,” he said.

“However, we strongly recommend that states conduct risk assessment to ensure all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mechanism to assess, create, and monitor this level of preparedness.

This news is coming after a six-month closure as a precaution to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The federal government had ordered a nationwide closure of schools in March to check the spread of COVID-19.

The taskforce also directed state governments and school administrators to start making preparations for the full reopening of schools.

He also revealed that only public workers from level 12 and above will be allowed to go to work.