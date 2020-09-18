FG Apologises For Misleading Tweets On Registration For Account Holders

Olayemi Oladotun
The Federal Government has apologised to Nigerians for what it termed misleading information regarding ‘Self-certification’ forms.

The government had earlier ordered all account holders in financial institutions to obtain, complete, and submit the forms or risk losing their accounts.

Several Nigerians lambasted the Federal Government on social media, wondering what information it needed that couldn’t have been obtained from the existing Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN).

However, a clarification published by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) showed that the directive applies to individuals and entities who have presence in more than one country.

Reacting to the outrage, in a tweet on Friday, the government apologised for misinformation.

