Femi Otedola Spotted Dancing With His Children (Video)

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola was recently spotted dancing along with his children to an old tune of the juju genre.

Otedola and his children were filmed having a fun-filled family time together on Sunday.

The adorable video was shared on social media by one of his daughters, DJ Cuppy.

In the video, the oil magnate stole the spotlight as he could be seen showing off his incredible dance moves.

Information Nigeria recalls the billionaire mogul broke the internet after he purchased 3 Ferraris for three of his daughters.

Watch the video HERE.