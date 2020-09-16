Femi Otedola Buys 3 Ferrari Portofino For His 3 Daughters

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has caused a social media frenzy after he took his daughters on a shopping spree.

The oil magnate and philanthropist stepped out with his three daughters, DJ Cuppy Temi and Tolani and he bought each of them a Ferrari Portofino.

DJ Cuppy broke the exciting news via Twitter on Wednesday.

The celebrity disc jockey posted a couple of photos of the expensive cars lined-up in a parking lot as she wrote;

“Papa took us shopping and bought one of each! #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat”

Read Also: Nigerian Artist, Simi To Release New Single On Friday

See her tweets below: