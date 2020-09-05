Femi Kuti Reveals Why He Refused Osinbajo’s Request To Join APC

Nigerian Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, has revealed that he declined an invitation by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 58-year-old musician stated this in a series of tweets on Friday.

When a follower asked why he refused Osinbajo’s invitation to join APC, he expressed that he declined the invite because President Muhammadu Buhari jailed his father, Fela Kuti in the 80s.

The veteran singer also expressed that the two major parties in Nigeria, PDP and APC do not have the interest of Nigerians at heart.