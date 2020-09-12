Female SS3 students twerk away their sorrows as WAEC exams come to an end (Video)

A viral video has shown moment some secondary school leavers (SS3 students) threw mini party to celebrate after they were done with WAEC exams.

In the viral video, the students were seen dancing excited while the females particularly decided to showoff their twerking skills.

Recall that the West African Examination Council, WAEC has concluded her yearly exam exercise over the week.

The young secondary school leavers are excited having successfully participated in the exams from beginning to the end and are hoping to experience campus life soon.

Watch video below;

In another news, an SS3 student has proposed to his classmate and she said YES. Read full story and watch video HERE.