Federal Government puts up presidential jet for sale

The Federal Government has made her intentions to sell a jet in the Presidential Fleet, Hawker 4000 with the registration number 5N-FGX/: RC 066.

The government in a newspaper advertorial on Wednesday revealed that the jet which is one of the 10 aircrafts in the presidential fleet, purchased in 2011 for $22.91 million is up for sale.

The advertorial urged interested buyers to submit their closed bids to the Chairman, Committee for Sale of Aircraft, Office of the National Security Adviser, care of Special Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The advertorial read,

“Please note that all bids must be submitted within one week of this publication. Background check is required as a pre-qualification for the bid. Prospective bidders who want to inspect the aircraft will be granted access within one week from this advertisement.”