FEC Approves November 1 As National Youth Day

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has announced that National Youth Day will be celebrated annually on the 1st of November.

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the minister, President Muhammadu Buhari made this known during the Federal Executive Council meeting which was held on Wednesday.

November 1 will now be marked as a day to raise awareness on issues concerning youth in Nigeria and for organising public information activities on youth-related matters.