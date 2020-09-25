Fayemi Reacts To His ‘Suspension’ Says, ‘It’s A Joke Taken Too Far’

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has described his suspension by a faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state as a joke taken too far.

A faction of the APC led by Senator Tony Adeniyi suspended Governor Kayode Fayemi over alleged anti-party activities.

The faction claimed that five days before the Edo election, he hosted Femi Fani-Kayode of the PDP in the Government House in Ado-Ekiti and planned a coup against Edo APC.

Reacting to the suspension, Fayemi stated that APC as a party is governed by laws, adding that members of the group cannot hide under their recent suspension to announce a dubious suspension.

Recall that Babafemi Ojudu and 10 others were suspended by the Paul Omotosho-led faction on Thursday.

The Governor made this known through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode on Friday.

He further stated that he is unperturbed by the antics of the ‘suspended members of the party.’