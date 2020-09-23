Fayemi Commiserates With Fayose Over Sister’s Death

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has commiserated with his predecessor, Ayo Fayose over the death of his immediate elder sister, Mrs. Mojisola Ladeji.

Recall that on Monday, the former Ekiti Governor announced the passing away of his sister after a brief illness on his Twitter handle.

Reacting to this news, Dr. Fayemi, sent his condolence in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode.

Also Read: Former Governor, Ayo Fayose Loses Sister

Fayemi expressed that he received the news of Mrs. Ladeji’s death with shock, as he was aware that the deceased was hale and hearty before the news of her untimely death was broken.

The governor described the deceased as a sister, having shared the bond of attending the same secondary school, Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti.

He said the death of Mrs. Ladeji was a loss not only to the ex-governor but also to him and the Christ’s School family.

Fayemi urged Fayose to seek solace in the fact that the deceased lived an impactful life despite the sadness.