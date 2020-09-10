Fayemi Appoints Four Permanent Secretaries

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has appointed four new permanent secretaries in the state’s civil service.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, made this known in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

He stated that the new appointments are in continuation of Governor Fayemi’s drive to reposition the administration for effective service delivery.

Oyebode listed the new permanent secretaries as Mr Samson Tayo Olauyi, Olugbenga Omoniyi Odesanmi, Dr Michael Ayodele Ibikunle and Mrs Titilayo Olariike Olayinka.

He also revealed that Fayemi approved the appointment of Mr Ayodele Oluwafemi Elegbeleye as General Manager, Mrs Omotola Kikelomo Faseluka and Mr Francis Johnson Adunmo as Executive Secretaries.