Fayemi Announces Dates For Resumption Of Schools In Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has directed the reopening of primary and secondary schools in the state as from September 21, 2020.

Fayemi gave the order in a state-wide broadcast on Sunday evening.

He pointed out that full COVID-19 procedures and guidelines will be strictly adhered to as students and teachers return to schools.

The Governor also approved the reopening of tertiary institutions in the state as from October 2, 2020.

He, however, noted that the resumption of tertiary institutions is subject to each institution’s governing council decision.

Explaining how the resumption would work, Fayemi stated that students in SSS II, JSS III, and Primary 6 are to resume on September 21, while students in SSS I, JSS II, and Primary 5 and 4 are to resume from September 28.

Students in JSS I and Primary 1-3 are to resume on October 19, while pupils in kindergarten and nursery schools are expected to resume on November 2.

The governor noted that the decision to reopen schools follows the progress recorded in curbing the further spread of COVID-19 infections in the state.