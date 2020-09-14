Fans Trend #DavidoIsBigger In Honor Of Artist

Nigerian singer, Davido, has come a long way in his career. With numerous awards and accolades to his name, fans have decided to celebrate the DMW star musician with the hashtag #DavidoIsBigger.
#DavidoIsBigger is the hashtag currently being used on Twitter to celebrate his massive achievements as an artist.
Twitter user with the handle @Dreamchaser_647 tweeted:
“Davido’s A Good Time Album is the First & Only Afrobeat Album to hit #1Billion streams across all Music platforms #DavidoIsBigger”
Another user identified as Oluwasemilore tweeted:
“Two million streams on Audiomack in less than 38 hours…. He has broken all the records of every music digital platforms available in EVERY CONTINENT #DavidoIsBigger”
See all tweets below: