Fans Trend #DavidoIsBigger In Honor Of Artist

Nigerian singer, Davido, has come a long way in his career. With numerous awards and accolades to his name, fans have decided to celebrate the DMW star musician with the hashtag #DavidoIsBigger.

#DavidoIsBigger is the hashtag currently being used on Twitter to celebrate his massive achievements as an artist.

Twitter user with the handle @Dreamchaser_647 tweeted:

“Davido’s A Good Time Album is the First & Only Afrobeat Album to hit #1Billion streams across all Music platforms #DavidoIsBigger”

Another user identified as Oluwasemilore tweeted:

“Two million streams on Audiomack in less than 38 hours…. He has broken all the records of every music digital platforms available in EVERY CONTINENT #DavidoIsBigger”

See all tweets below: