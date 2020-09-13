Fans Tell Regina Daniels’ Mother To Leave Chika Ike And Ned Nwoko Alone

Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the circulated voice note of Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, warning actress Chika Ike to leave Ned Nwoko alone or risk being dealt with spiritually.

Recall that Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels officially tied the knot in 2019. The couple also welcomed their first child together in 2020.

Chika Ike and Ned Nwoko have also reportedly been in a relationship before the latter got married to Regina Daniels.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Opens Up About Her Postpartum Recovery

This has sparked reactions from fans. A Twitter user with the handle @Elcrucifixio tweeted:

“The funniest video I saw yesterday was the one of Regina Daniels’s mum asking Chika Ike to leave her daughter’s husband alone. I mean, your daughter wouldn’t be a 6th wife if she’d left people’s husband alone na, would she? Allow other people hustle the way your daughter did.”

See tweets below: