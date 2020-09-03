Fans React As Twitter User Claims Broda Shaggi Is Not Funny

Fans of online comedian and actor, Broda Shaggi, have taken it upon themselves to defend him against a tweet that says he is not funny.

Twitter user with the handle @Irunnia_ had tweeted on Thursday morning:

“Broda Shaggi is not funny.”

Those who disagree with the opinion and fans of the popular comedian immediately began to tweet their contrary views.

His name has since become one of the temporary trending topics on Twitter.

A user with the handle @Austinee_aa tweeted:

“If Broda Shaggi is not funny to you, it’s not his fault, is just that your problem in life is bigger than his gift”

Another user with the handle @barnabasjohnnie tweeted:

“Someone said Broda shaggi is not funny LMAO stop doing drugs fam it’s affecting your head”

