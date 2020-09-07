Fans Raise Over N5M For Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Erica (Photo)

Fans of BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ngozi ‘Erica’ Nlewedim, have raised over N5million to compensate her for loss and to support her.

The reality TV Star was disqualified from the highly coveted show on Sunday over gross misconduct.

A go-fund-me account was set up on behalf of Erica immediately, with a set goal of a $100,000 to help her “realize some of her hopes and aspirations.”

In less than 24hours, over $14,316 had been raised by her fans within and outside Nigeria.

Information Nigeria recalls Erica was issued her third and disqualifying strike.

Biggie said her actions violated Article 18 sub-section 1 of the rule book which states that other types of violence, including provocation, goading, bullying, and victimisation may be punished by Big Brother in any way Big Brother chooses.”

See screenshot of the go-fund-me page below: