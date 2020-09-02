Fans Of Davido, Wizkid Exchange Heated Words On Twitter

Some Nigerian fans on Twitter are still divided over the success of Nigerian artists, Davido and Wizkid. Although both artists appear to be on good terms with each other, their fans are still at loggerheads.

A fan of Wizkid, in a bid to prove that Wizkid is more successful than Davido, took to Twitter to write:

“Wizkid won his first bet 2010/2011 tf then Davido was still contemplating which Wizkid song to get inspired from to do Music. Davido later went ahead to win Headies next rated in 2012 when Wizkid is global already Rest!”

Read Also: Joy As Burna Boy, WizKid Hang Out In London (Video)

A fan of Davido responded thus:

“And is that why you tagged me, and wizkid won Bet in 2016, and that was because of Drake Remove Drake from wizkid’s career we have Ikorodu Jaden Smith”

See the Twitter exchange below: