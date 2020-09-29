Fans gift Mercy Eke a plot of land in Lekki for her 27th birthday (Video)

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke is currently excited as she receives a land gift from her fans on her 27th birthday today.

Mercy Eke’s fans, the “Mercenaries” came together and presented a LAND gift to her in celebration of her day.

The land documents were presented to her while she was live on her official Instagram page today.

A fan wrote… “Two plots of land at Lekki 4rm Mercenaries to Mercy Eke. Mercenaries are pacesetters we compete with no one because we r d competition. MERCENARIES remain d best fan base ever.

May God bless every true loyal Fans gift Mercy Eke a plot of choice land in Lekki for her birthday

out there as we unite in love with Mercy Eke”