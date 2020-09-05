Fans Celebrate Mercy Chinwo As She Turns 30 Today

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to wish popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, a happy birthday as she turns 30 today, September 5.

The award-winning artist has been described by her fans as an embodiment of grace, praise and poise. Her numerous awards have also been listed to honor her on her special day.

A Twitter user identified as Philomina Ewah tweeted:

“You stand out as an embodiment of praise, poise and grace. Your energy is mind blowing; one that makes people wanna join in the song whether or not they knew the lyrics. May grace continually find you, even as you keep the fire burning. Happy birthday Mercy Chinwo.”

Mercy Chinwo was the winner of the second edition of Nigerian Idol in 2012.

See tweets below: